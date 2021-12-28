Warm and a storm!

Good Morning, New Orleans!

Happy Tuesday! The forecast for your holiday was extremely warm as temperatures reached 70s, but we weren’t breaking any records. The warmest Christmas on record was still 2015’s with a high forecast of 82 degrees at New Orleans International Airport. We continue flirting with records through New Year’s Eve!

Tonight, anticipate 60s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, and rain chances increase.

Once again, a warm forecast for New Orleans and southeast Louisiana on Tuesday!

Temperatures will reach the upper 70s or 80s all week. The Storm Prediction Center is issuing a level 1 out of 5 Marginal Risk for severe weather today and tomorrow as a few localized heavy downpours may be accompanied by gusty winds or hail.

New Year’s Eve looks warm and mild as rain chances remain around 30% and temperatures reach mid-70s.

Beyond tomorrow, rain chances stay low into next week as we welcome 2022.

We’ll have more information on WGNO News at 11AM.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

80° / 70°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 59% 80° 70°

Wednesday

80° / 71°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 40% 80° 71°

Thursday

78° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 54% 78° 70°

Friday

78° / 72°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 78° 72°

Saturday

77° / 55°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 53% 77° 55°

Sunday

59° / 40°
Showers
Showers 42% 59° 40°

Monday

52° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 52° 46°

Hourly Forecast

71°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
71°

74°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

76°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
76°

77°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
77°

79°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
79°

78°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
78°

78°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
78°

76°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
76°

75°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
75°

74°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
71%
74°

73°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
74%
73°

73°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
63%
73°

73°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
73°

73°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
73°

72°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
72°

72°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

72°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
72°

72°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
72°

72°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
72°

72°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
72°

72°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
72°

72°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
72°

