NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — We are mild around the area this evening. Look for overnight lows to drop into the mid to upper 50s north with upper 50s to low 60s south. Warm weather with low humidity will be the theme with the forecast for the next few days.

Temperatures will warm into the low 80s through Thursday. This evening, temperatures will gradually cool from the 70s back into the 60s after sunset.

Morning lows by Wednesday and Thursday morning across the Northshore will be in the upper 50s. Locations south of Lake Pontchartrain will be in the low to mid 60s. Fog could be a concern again by Wednesday morning as well.

High pressure will provide calm conditions for the first half of the week with mostly sunny skies during the day and clear skies overnight. Rain chances remain very low for the next few days, but some isolated activity is possible Thursday into Friday as our next front moves through.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts