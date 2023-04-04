Good Morning, New Orleans! Temperatures and humidity are both expected to increase today. High temperatures will likely top out in the mid to upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Most models show us remaining in a hot and humid pattern for most of the week with low-end rain chances each afternoon. There will be more rain to our north and west, but only isolated to scattered storm coverage can be expected for Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi. Rain chances are at 20 to 30 percent daily through the middle of the week though it will be active throughout much of the country today.

By the end of the upcoming work week, cloud cover is forecast to increase as rain chances elevate to above 50 percent. The lack of sunshine, along with a weak front, will lead to temperatures cooling into the mid 70s Thursday through Saturday.