A few lingering showers and storms will taper off through Wednesday night as temperatures drop into the upper 60s and low 70s by Thursday morning.

More warm, muggy weather is on the way tomorrow. Expect temperatures to reach the mid to upper 80s on Thursday, but it will feel much warmer than that when you factor in the humidity. Heat index values or “feels like temperatures” will rise to the 90s by noon.

Rain chances will be lower as we head into the weekend at just around 20 percent. With less rain and cloud cover, expect warmer temperatures in the afternoon.

High temperatures are expected to reach the low 90s both Friday and Saturday, but it will feel more like the mid to upper 90s.

Temperatures return to the upper 80s on Sunday, and lower humidity will make it feel more comfortable outdoors.