Warm afternoon, chilly night Thursday!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Happy Wednesday! We have been enjoying lower humidity, clouds with peaks of sunshine, and a perfect temperature spread! Well, another pattern change arrives Thursday with one more cold front coming to town.

Again, some more traditional November weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast for your weekend! We continue feeling these differences tonight as temperatures fall into 60s across many spots.

Today, we were a bit warmer than yesterday! This warming trend will not continue much of your week! Warmer highs are the theme reaching 70s through only tomorrow with overnight lows dipping into 60s. Rain chances will be around 50% out ahead of the front before it swings through on Thursday afternoon.

Tomorrow night, much colder air will be behind the front. Temperatures will fall again in late evening hours to be below 50 degrees in many spots. The low 70s will return by this weekend.

We’ll have more information on Good Morning New Orleans.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

70° / 67°
Clear
Clear 0% 70° 67°

Thursday

76° / 51°
AM Showers
AM Showers 33% 76° 51°

Friday

64° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 64° 52°

Saturday

72° / 62°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 72° 62°

Sunday

76° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 76° 58°

Monday

66° / 47°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 17% 66° 47°

Tuesday

62° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 62° 53°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
70°

69°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
69°

69°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
69°

68°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
68°

67°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
67°

67°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
67°

67°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
67°

68°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
68°

69°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
21%
69°

72°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
72°

73°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
73°

73°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
73°

74°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
74°

75°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
23%
75°

75°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
75°

74°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

71°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
71°

68°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
68°

68°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
68°

66°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
66°

65°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
65°

64°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
64°

62°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
62°

61°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
61°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News