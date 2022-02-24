It is easy to make out the cold front draped across the state Thursday afternoon. Temperatures are in the low 80s ahead of it and 40s behind it. That will keep our area warm and muggy through early tonight.

Right now it looks like the front moves through very early Friday morning. Look for a band of showers as that happens followed by cooler air. Temperatures will only warm into the 60s Friday through the weekend with 40s and 50s for lows.

Overall though rain chances look small by Friday afternoon through the rest of the Carnival season. The weekend will stay cool with 60s for highs followed by beautiful weather for a good portion of next week.