NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Good Morning and a Happy Wednesday. It has been a very windy couple of days across the area with the big storm system that moved across the deep south.

Wind will continue to calm down through Wednesday. That has allowed temperatures to drop quite a bit. Look for lows around 30-32 north and 33-36 south. A few spots on the Northshore are right around freezing.

It will be chilly to start the day on Wednesday, maybe add a few minutes to defrost your windshield north of the lake.

After that more dry weather is on tap through Thursday as temperatures warm into the upper 50s Wednesday afternoon and then back into the 60s Thursday. Wednesday should be a very nice day.

The next storm system will move through Friday with another round of rain and storms. At this point, it does not look near as strong as the one we saw move through Monday night.

