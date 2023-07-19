NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s going to be hot for a while with no real change through the work week. Look for lows in the upper 70s to low 80s tonight but it will take a while for the heat index to drop below 90.

We won’t see any changes for the next few days. A heat advisory is in effect across the area Thursday with heat index values of 108 and above likely for most of the area at least for part of the day.

Daytime highs will still be hot though with most of the area at 96-98 through Friday and not much rain chance. Saturday will also top out in the mid 90s before rain chances move in. Right now that looks to happen late in the day and then again on Sunday. By Sunday more clouds and rain will be enough to break the hold of the heat from the week.

