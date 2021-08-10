Waiting on Fred as summer pattern continues

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 continues to move quickly northwest Tuesday morning at 17 mph. So far we still do not have a closed center of circulation so no named storm at the moment. When that happens this will be Fred.

The current track keeps this in the eastern Gulf by the end of the weekend. However there is a large spread of potential at the end of the track and some models are already hinting at a more westward shift. This is still way too early to know exactly where this goes so please continue to follow it.

The system will likely be weak as it enters the Gulf but could intensify rapidly after that time before landfall.

For today look for another day with highs around 94 early in the day. Spotty storms will develop once again although it looks like we see fewer than on Monday. Expect rain chances to gradually increase through the week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

Fred likely to form sometime Tuesday!

All eyes on a storm that could track into Gulf waters!

Typical forecast for August Tuesday with growing activity in tropics!

Summer continues as the tropics heat up

Typical summer weather

More of the same in Monday's forecast!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

91° / 81°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 34% 91° 81°

Wednesday

90° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 90° 80°

Thursday

89° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 47% 89° 80°

Friday

91° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 91° 80°

Saturday

91° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 91° 80°

Sunday

91° / 80°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 91° 80°

Monday

90° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 90° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
80°

80°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
80°

83°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
83°

86°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
86°

88°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
88°

89°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
89°

90°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
90°

90°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
90°

90°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
90°

90°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
90°

89°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
89°

88°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
88°

88°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
88°

88°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
88°

87°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
87°

86°

9 PM
Clear
4%
86°

85°

10 PM
Clear
5%
85°

84°

11 PM
Clear
5%
84°

84°

12 AM
Clear
6%
84°

83°

1 AM
Clear
6%
83°

83°

2 AM
Clear
7%
83°

82°

3 AM
Clear
7%
82°

82°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
17%
82°

82°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
13%
82°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News