Voluntary Evacuation Order issued for areas outside levee system in Orleans Parish

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans is issuing a voluntary evacuation order for areas outside of the levee system in Orleans Parish. This includes Venetian Isles, Lake Catherine, and Irish Bayou. While the storm surge forecast of 3 to 5 feet has not changed, Tropical Storm Cristobal has slowed to approximately 5 mph.

Residents in Orleans’ coastal communities are encouraged to understand the prolonged risk of storm surge and make decisions that are right for their families. As of now, the Flood Protection Authority-East does not anticipate closing the Highway 90 or Highway 11 floodgates.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

81° / 79°
Windy with thunderstorms likely
Windy with thunderstorms likely 90% 81° 79°

Monday

85° / 79°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 100% 85° 79°

Tuesday

90° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 90° 79°

Wednesday

89° / 75°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 89° 75°

Thursday

89° / 74°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 89° 74°

Friday

90° / 74°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 90° 74°

Saturday

91° / 75°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 91° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

81°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
40%
81°

81°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
40%
81°

80°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
40%
80°

80°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
50%
80°

80°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
50%
80°

80°

11 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
70%
80°

80°

12 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
70%
80°

81°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
81°

80°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
80°

80°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
80°

80°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
80°

80°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
80°

80°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
80°

80°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
80°

80°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
80°

81°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
100%
81°

81°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
100%
81°

82°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
100%
82°

82°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
82°

83°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
83°

84°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
84°

84°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
84°

84°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
84°

