Additional severe weather possible later today into tonight

A cluster of severe thunderstorms rolled across southeast Louisiana from 12:30-2PM, with damaging winds & hail reported.

A large scaffolding from the Four Seasons construction site was tossed onto vehicles near New Orleans Riverwalk during damaging winds.

Over 3,000 customers remain without power across southeast Louisiana as of 3PM from Entergy.