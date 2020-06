METAIRIE – Severe weather is pushing across south Louisiana this morning, spawning possible tornadoes in several places.

WGNO viewer Tina Moore sent in this video of possible tornado damage along I-10 near the Mall of Louisiana exit.

There have also been reports of tornadoes on the ground near Independence and in the Folsom area earlier this morning.

Stay tuned to WGNO for continuing coverage of this severe weather event. If you have pictures or video of storm damage, send them to pics@wgno.com.