VIEW LIST: Sandbag filling sites by Parish

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH - In preparation for potential severe weather associated with Tropical Storm Marco and Tropical Storm Laura, Parish President Hotard will open sandbag sites to the public beginning Saturday, August 22, 2020, at noon.

Sandbag locations will operate on Saturday, August 22, 2020, from noon to 7:00 p.m. and on Sunday, August 23, 2020, from 8:00 am to 7:00 p.m.