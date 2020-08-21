Skip to content
VIEW LIST: Sandbag filling sites by Parish
Weather
by:
Victoria Cristina
Posted:
Aug 21, 2020 / 05:10 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 21, 2020 / 05:16 PM CDT
Sandbagging in Montegut
In preparation for potential severe weather associated with Tropical Storm Marco and Tropical Storm Laura, the following parishes have begun to open sandbag sites to the public:
—> ST. JAMES PARISH
—>
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH
—> TANGIPAHOA PARISH
Weather Video
Storm Update 10 p.m. Thursday for Tracking the Tropics
Video
Friday 8-21 weather update
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Friday midday update as Laura forms
Video
Tracking the tropics Friday morning 8-21
Video
All eyes on two potential Gulf Coast risks in the tropics.
Video
Thursday 8-20 midday weather update
Video
