VIEW LIST: Sandbag filling sites by Parish

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sandbagging in Montegut

In preparation for potential severe weather associated with Tropical Storm Marco and Tropical Storm Laura, the following parishes have begun to open sandbag sites to the public:

—> ST. JAMES PARISH

—> ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH

—> TANGIPAHOA PARISH

Share this story

Weather Video

Storm Update 10 p.m. Thursday for Tracking the Tropics

Friday 8-21 weather update

Tracking the Tropics: Friday midday update as Laura forms

Tracking the tropics Friday morning 8-21

All eyes on two potential Gulf Coast risks in the tropics.

Thursday 8-20 midday weather update

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

91° / 76°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 91° 76°

Saturday

91° / 78°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 91° 78°

Sunday

86° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 86° 79°

Monday

84° / 81°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 84° 81°

Tuesday

87° / 81°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 87° 81°

Wednesday

87° / 80°
Windy with scattered thunderstorms
Windy with scattered thunderstorms 40% 87° 80°

Thursday

88° / 80°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 88° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

88°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
88°

86°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

83°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
79°

79°

1 AM
Clear
10%
79°

78°

2 AM
Clear
10%
78°

78°

3 AM
Clear
10%
78°

77°

4 AM
Clear
10%
77°

77°

5 AM
Clear
10%
77°

77°

6 AM
Clear
10%
77°

77°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
77°

81°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
81°

84°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
84°

87°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
87°

88°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
88°

88°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
88°

88°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
88°

88°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

89°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
89°

90°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

89°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

Popular

Latest News

More News