VIEW: Entergy power outages by parish

NEW ORLEANS — Thankfully, not too many without power as of 7:00 a.m. Jefferson Parish hit the hardest with more than 500 customers in the dark.

Strong storms continue to move through the area, so additional outages are expected.

Check back often for updates.

Parish Name Customers Affected JEFFERSON (L) 583 E. BATON ROUGE (L) 126 ORLEANS (L) 114 ST. JAMES (L) 67 ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST (L) 59 AVOYELLES (L) 39 PLAQUEMINES (L) 33 MOREHOUSE (L) 25 CALCASIEU (L) 15 TANGIPAHOA (L) 12