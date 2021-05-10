VIEW: Entergy power outages by parish

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

630am Entergy Update

NEW ORLEANS — Thankfully, not too many without power as of 7:00 a.m. Jefferson Parish hit the hardest with more than 500 customers in the dark.

Strong storms continue to move through the area, so additional outages are expected.

Check back often for updates.

Parish NameCustomers Affected
JEFFERSON (L)583
E. BATON ROUGE (L)126
ORLEANS (L)114
ST. JAMES (L)67
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST (L)59
AVOYELLES (L)39
PLAQUEMINES (L)33
MOREHOUSE (L)25
CALCASIEU (L)15
TANGIPAHOA (L)12

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

82° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 91% 82° 74°

Tuesday

86° / 73°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 48% 86° 73°

Wednesday

77° / 69°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 77% 77° 69°

Thursday

75° / 66°
Showers
Showers 46% 75° 66°

Friday

78° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 78° 67°

Saturday

80° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 80° 68°

Sunday

82° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 82° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

8 AM
Heavy Thunderstorms
89%
72°

73°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
61%
73°

75°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
74%
75°

77°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
68%
77°

78°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
78°

79°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
79°

81°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
81°

82°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
82°

80°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
80°

80°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
80°

80°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
80°

78°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
18%
78°

77°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
22%
77°

76°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
76°

76°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
76°

75°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
75°

75°

1 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
75°

75°

2 AM
Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
75°

76°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
76°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News