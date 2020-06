Less rain coverage on Tuesday morning means hotter temperatures through the day

Less rain coverage on Tuesday morning means hotter temperatures through the day. Aside from a few brief downpours most of the area will not see much rain until the afternoon. At that point temperatures will be around 90.

Look for very muggy conditions through the rest of the week and weekend. Scattered storms with locally heavy downpours will be possible Tuesday.

After that another round of storms will be possible Wednesday and Thursday.

Afternoon storms will still develop over the weekend