Video: Tracking the Tropics Monday update

A tropical wave will be moving northwest into the Gulf of Mexico over the next several days

A tropical wave will be moving northwest into the Gulf of Mexico over the next several days. While development into a classified tropical system is not expected, it will bring widespread rain to the area by Wednesday night and Thursday.

Right now the wave is located between Cuba and the Bahamas and is given only a 20% chance of development in the next 5 days by the National Hurricane Center. At this point it looks like we will see a large and broad circulation moving to the northwest and staying south of Louisiana Wednesday through Friday.

Just spotty showers and storms to start the week as the previous waves moves west to Texas. Look for low 90s Monday, except some upper 80s to the southwest where high rain chances are found.

