Video: Tornado watch now in effect for southern Mississippi

Cristobal continues to move north towards the Louisiana coast. Tropical showers and rain bands are also moving through the area.

As this system approaches the chances for tornadoes will increase with stronger showers on the eastern side. Because of that there is now a tornado watch for southern Mississippi counties until 5 PM on Sunday evening.

Rain will continue off and on through the day with locally heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Coastal flooding is ongoing and will continue through the night outside the levee system.