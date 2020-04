Neighbors and family help to clean a damaged home in Monroe, La. after a tornado ripped through the town just before noon on Sunday, April 12, 2020. (Nicolas Galindo/The News-Star via AP)

Severe weather moved across the Southern US on Easter Sunday, causing mass destruction. Tornadoes spawned in at least five states, with nearly two dozen confirmed fatalities.

South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, and Louisiana received major damage.

Watch below as Nexstar stations discuss the deaths, destruction, and desperation during these trying times.