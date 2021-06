METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) —Days after suffering torrential rain from tropical storm Claudette, the New Orleans area is once again be deluged by heavy rainfall.

The onslaught of precipitation is giving street drainage more that it can handle in some areas of the city on Monday afternoon.

The Houma Police Department also confirms they are experiencing flooding mostly in the downtown area.

So far, no reports of water inside any structures.

WGNO’s Hank Allen says more could be on the way.