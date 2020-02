Severe weather will be possible Wednesday afternoon and evening across southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi.

Unlike the last system which brought a squall line into the area, this looks to be in the form of individual cells. While less of the area may be impacted, it does mean a more favorable environment for isolated tornadoes.

Stay aware of the weather conditions Wednesday and have a way to receive warnings if issued for your area. As always stay with WGNO on air and online.