Video: Rain more spotty today but heavy downpours possible

Back to a more typical summertime development of rain for your Tuesday. Unlike yesterday it is mostly clear around the area this morning.

Rain will be more daytime heating based and a take a bit long to develop today. We will see temperatures jump into the upper 80s to around 90 before that rain moves in.

Look for spotty storms to develop by late morning and afternoon. As is the case most of the time in this setup we could see those along I-10 in and around the New Orleans area. Locally heavy rain will be likely with any storm, and we will have to watch for any storms repeating over the same area that could cause street flooding.

Otherwise Wednesday will see another widespread round of morning rain like Monday.