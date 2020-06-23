Video: Rain more spotty today but heavy downpours possible

Back to a more typical summertime development of rain for your Tuesday.

Back to a more typical summertime development of rain for your Tuesday. Unlike yesterday it is mostly clear around the area this morning.

Rain will be more daytime heating based and a take a bit long to develop today. We will see temperatures jump into the upper 80s to around 90 before that rain moves in.

Look for spotty storms to develop by late morning and afternoon. As is the case most of the time in this setup we could see those along I-10 in and around the New Orleans area. Locally heavy rain will be likely with any storm, and we will have to watch for any storms repeating over the same area that could cause street flooding.

Otherwise Wednesday will see another widespread round of morning rain like Monday.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

87° / 77°
Thunderstorms, some may contain heavy rain
Thunderstorms, some may contain heavy rain 90% 87° 77°

Wednesday

84° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 84° 78°

Thursday

88° / 80°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 50% 88° 80°

Friday

90° / 81°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 90° 81°

Saturday

89° / 80°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 30% 89° 80°

Sunday

89° / 80°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 89° 80°

Monday

89° / 80°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 89° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

85°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

83°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
83°

83°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
83°

83°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
83°

84°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
84°

86°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

86°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
86°

86°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

85°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

85°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

83°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
79°

79°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

78°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
78°

78°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

79°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
79°

80°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

