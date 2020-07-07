Video: One more day of high rain chances

Weather

Today looks like the last day to see high rain chances this week

Today looks like the last day to see high rain chances this week. After today a ridge of high pressure builds in from the west which will start to limit the rain over the next few days.

The activity looks a little more scattered for today as opposed to large clusters of rain that pop up and move through. This means more individual cells and probably less of a duration of rainfall through the day.

We still have a flash flood watch in effect so be aware that locally heavy downpours may develop and lead to isolated street flooding.

Look for mid to upper 80s today but then hotter weather moves back through the rest of the week.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

87° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 87° 78°

Wednesday

92° / 78°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 50% 92° 78°

Thursday

93° / 78°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 93° 78°

Friday

94° / 79°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 94° 79°

Saturday

93° / 80°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 93° 80°

Sunday

93° / 80°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 93° 80°

Monday

93° / 80°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 93° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

84°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

84°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

84°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

84°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
84°

84°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
84°

84°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
84°

85°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
85°

85°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

85°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

85°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

83°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
83°

83°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
83°

82°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
81°

80°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

80°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

