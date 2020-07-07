Video: One more day of high rain chances

Today looks like the last day to see high rain chances this week

Today looks like the last day to see high rain chances this week. After today a ridge of high pressure builds in from the west which will start to limit the rain over the next few days.

The activity looks a little more scattered for today as opposed to large clusters of rain that pop up and move through. This means more individual cells and probably less of a duration of rainfall through the day.

We still have a flash flood watch in effect so be aware that locally heavy downpours may develop and lead to isolated street flooding.

Look for mid to upper 80s today but then hotter weather moves back through the rest of the week.