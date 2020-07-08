Video: Lower rain chances the rest of the week

Expect scattered storms around the area this afternoon but not near as many over the next few days.

Look for scattered thunderstorms by early afternoon with the rain chance around 50%. These will be more daytime heating based than the past few days and be a bit more spotty in nature. The could still produce some locally heavy downpours.

The best chance of rain by the afternoon looks to be on the north shore and in southern Mississippi.

Temperatures will top out in the low 90s today. After today the forecast will be drier. There will be a couple of storms over the next few afternoons but in general not many. Heat comes back with mid 90s through the weekend and the heat index will be well above 100.

The best chance of rain through the weekend will be in southern Mississippi as it sits on the eastern side of the ridge.

Wednesday

90° / 78°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 90° 78°

Thursday

95° / 78°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 95° 78°

Friday

94° / 80°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 94° 80°

Saturday

93° / 81°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 93° 81°

Sunday

92° / 81°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 92° 81°

Monday

92° / 80°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 92° 80°

Tuesday

92° / 80°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 92° 80°

90°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
90°

89°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

89°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

89°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

90°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
90°

88°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

87°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
87°

86°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
86°

85°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
85°

83°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

82°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

80°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

82°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

84°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

86°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

88°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

