Video: Lower rain chances the rest of the week

Expect scattered storms around the area this afternoon but not near as many over the next few days.

Look for scattered thunderstorms by early afternoon with the rain chance around 50%. These will be more daytime heating based than the past few days and be a bit more spotty in nature. The could still produce some locally heavy downpours.

The best chance of rain by the afternoon looks to be on the north shore and in southern Mississippi.

Temperatures will top out in the low 90s today. After today the forecast will be drier. There will be a couple of storms over the next few afternoons but in general not many. Heat comes back with mid 90s through the weekend and the heat index will be well above 100.

The best chance of rain through the weekend will be in southern Mississippi as it sits on the eastern side of the ridge.