VIDEO: Lightning, flooding, and possible tornadoes on Thursday night
Weather
by:
Victoria Cristina
Posted:
May 14, 2020 / 09:32 PM CDT
/
Updated:
May 14, 2020 / 09:34 PM CDT
7 - Day and Hourly Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Day
Night
UV Index
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
7 Day Forecast
Thursday
80°
/
73°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late
40%
80°
73°
Friday
81°
/
71°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms
80%
81°
71°
Saturday
84°
/
73°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
20%
84°
73°
Sunday
81°
/
72°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms
60%
81°
72°
Monday
82°
/
66°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms
80%
82°
66°
Tuesday
82°
/
64°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun
10%
82°
64°
Wednesday
82°
/
67°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
10%
82°
67°
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
Hourly Forecast
75°
10 PM
Cloudy
20%
75°
75°
11 PM
Cloudy
20%
75°
75°
12 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°
75°
1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°
75°
2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°
75°
3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°
75°
4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°
74°
5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°
74°
6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
74°
74°
7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
74°
76°
8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°
78°
9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°
79°
10 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
79°
80°
11 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
80°
81°
12 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
81°
81°
1 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
81°
81°
2 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
81°
80°
3 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
80°
79°
4 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
79°
79°
5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
79°
79°
6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
79°
78°
7 PM
Cloudy
10%
78°
77°
8 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°
76°
9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°
