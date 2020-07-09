Video: Hot and humid for a while

Expect a lot of heat over the next few days. High pressure building in from the southwestern part of the country will expand eastward meaning more heat and less rain.

Look for temperatures to be in the 90s by late morning through the early evening each day through the weekend. Afternoon highs will be around 94-95 with heat index values of 100-105. Some areas could see numbers higher than that.

Rain chances will be pretty slim through the weekend. The edge of the ridge could allow a few showers or storms to pop up in southern Mississippi but that will be about it.

Heat advisories could be issued as early as Friday. Remember to drink plenty of fluids and stay hydrated. Take breaks from the heat and stay in the shade or a/c as much as possible.