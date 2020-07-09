Video: Hot and humid for a while

Weather

Expect a lot of heat over the next few days

Expect a lot of heat over the next few days. High pressure building in from the southwestern part of the country will expand eastward meaning more heat and less rain.

Look for temperatures to be in the 90s by late morning through the early evening each day through the weekend. Afternoon highs will be around 94-95 with heat index values of 100-105. Some areas could see numbers higher than that.

Rain chances will be pretty slim through the weekend. The edge of the ridge could allow a few showers or storms to pop up in southern Mississippi but that will be about it.

Heat advisories could be issued as early as Friday. Remember to drink plenty of fluids and stay hydrated. Take breaks from the heat and stay in the shade or a/c as much as possible.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

94° / 78°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 94° 78°

Friday

95° / 81°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 95° 81°

Saturday

95° / 81°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 95° 81°

Sunday

94° / 81°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 94° 81°

Monday

93° / 80°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 93° 80°

Tuesday

92° / 79°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 92° 79°

Wednesday

92° / 79°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 92° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

91°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
91°

92°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
92°

93°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

94°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

93°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

93°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

90°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

88°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

86°

9 PM
Clear
10%
86°

84°

10 PM
Clear
10%
84°

83°

11 PM
Clear
10%
83°

82°

12 AM
Clear
10%
82°

82°

1 AM
Clear
10%
82°

81°

2 AM
Clear
10%
81°

80°

3 AM
Clear
10%
80°

80°

4 AM
Clear
10%
80°

79°

5 AM
Clear
10%
79°

79°

6 AM
Clear
10%
79°

80°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
80°

81°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
81°

83°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
83°

85°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
85°

87°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
87°

89°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

