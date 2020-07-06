Video: Heavy rain threat continues through Tuesday

Rain and storms will continue to be widespread across the area through Tuesday

Rain and storms will continue to be widespread across the area through Tuesday. Look for high rainfall rates that could lead to flash flooding in the area.

Right now the entire area is under a flash flood watch through Tuesday afternoon. Rounds of rain will develop through the afternoon hours Monday and again late morning through afternoon Tuesday.

The pattern begins to change on Wednesday as high pressure starts to build back from the west. That will mean rain chances go down through the end of the week with hot conditions coming back by Thursday.