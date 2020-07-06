Video: Heavy rain threat continues through Tuesday

Rain and storms will continue to be widespread across the area through Tuesday

Rain and storms will continue to be widespread across the area through Tuesday. Look for high rainfall rates that could lead to flash flooding in the area.

Right now the entire area is under a flash flood watch through Tuesday afternoon. Rounds of rain will develop through the afternoon hours Monday and again late morning through afternoon Tuesday.

The pattern begins to change on Wednesday as high pressure starts to build back from the west. That will mean rain chances go down through the end of the week with hot conditions coming back by Thursday.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

Showers and thunderstorms
Tuesday

Scattered thunderstorms
Wednesday

A few thunderstorms possible
Thursday

Mix of sun and clouds
Friday

Sunny
Saturday

Plenty of sun
Sunday

Plenty of sun
Hourly Forecast

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
5 PM
Cloudy
20%
6 PM
Cloudy
20%
7 PM
Cloudy
20%
8 PM
Cloudy
20%
9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
