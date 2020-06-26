Video: Hazy Friday and weekeend

The Saharan Dust Layer is over all of the area Friday morning and leading to pool air quality.

The Saharan Dust Layer is over all of the area Friday morning and leading to pool air quality. This will make breathing difficult at times for people that are sensitive to respiratory issues.

After today the impacts will be less over the area although you will still get that haze from time to time.

Rain chances look lower than the rest of the day so far this week. We still have the chance for spotty showers and storms through the afternoon, but nothing too widepsread.

Look for highs in the upper 80s to near 90 through the weekend.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

89° / 80°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 89° 80°

Saturday

90° / 80°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 90° 80°

Sunday

88° / 79°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 88° 79°

Monday

88° / 79°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 88° 79°

Tuesday

88° / 79°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 88° 79°

Wednesday

90° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 90° 79°

Thursday

89° / 78°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 89° 78°

Hourly Forecast

83°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
83°

84°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
84°

85°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
85°

86°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
86°

87°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
87°

88°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
88°

87°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
87°

87°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
87°

86°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

85°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
85°

83°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

8 PM
Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

9 PM
Cloudy
10%
81°

81°

10 PM
Cloudy
10%
81°

81°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
81°

81°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
81°

81°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
81°

81°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
81°

81°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
81°

81°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
81°

80°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
80°

81°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
81°

83°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
83°

