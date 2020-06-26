Video: Hazy Friday and weekeend

The Saharan Dust Layer is over all of the area Friday morning and leading to pool air quality.

The Saharan Dust Layer is over all of the area Friday morning and leading to pool air quality. This will make breathing difficult at times for people that are sensitive to respiratory issues.

After today the impacts will be less over the area although you will still get that haze from time to time.

Rain chances look lower than the rest of the day so far this week. We still have the chance for spotty showers and storms through the afternoon, but nothing too widepsread.

Look for highs in the upper 80s to near 90 through the weekend.