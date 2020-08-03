VIDEO: Goats removed from SC’s ‘Goat Island’ ahead of Isaias

Weather

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WNCN) – The goats on a small island south of Myrtle Beach have been taken to a safe spot ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias’ landfall later Monday.

The goats are put on the island in Murrells Inlet in order to keep the underbrush down, WMBF reports.

There are a total of eight goats – seven adults and one juvenile.

WMBF says the return of the goats every summer has become somewhat of

The return of the goats has become a tradition but this year, the owner quietly put the back on the island due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tropical Storm Isaias is forecast to strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall in the Myrtle Beach area late Monday night.

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

93° / 78°
Mainly clear
Mainly clear 10% 93° 78°

Tuesday

94° / 78°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 94° 78°

Wednesday

91° / 77°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 91° 77°

Thursday

91° / 78°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 91° 78°

Friday

91° / 79°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 91° 79°

Saturday

91° / 80°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 40% 91° 80°

Sunday

90° / 80°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 90° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

93°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
93°

93°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
93°

92°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

90°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

86°

8 PM
Clear
0%
86°

85°

9 PM
Clear
0%
85°

83°

10 PM
Clear
0%
83°

83°

11 PM
Clear
0%
83°

82°

12 AM
Clear
0%
82°

81°

1 AM
Clear
0%
81°

80°

2 AM
Clear
10%
80°

79°

3 AM
Clear
10%
79°

79°

4 AM
Clear
10%
79°

79°

5 AM
Clear
10%
79°

78°

6 AM
Clear
10%
78°

79°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
79°

82°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
82°

84°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
84°

87°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
87°

89°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
89°

90°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

90°

1 PM
Sunny
10%
90°

91°

2 PM
Sunny
10%
91°

92°

3 PM
Sunny
10%
92°

Popular

Latest News

More News