VIDEO: Funnel cloud in Fort Walton Beach caught on camera

FORT WALTON BEACH, FL – WKRG – A possible tornado was caught on camera moving through Fort Walton Beach.
Chief Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth and Meteorologist Thomas Geboy also caught the funnel cloud on the FWB camera before a warning was issued.
