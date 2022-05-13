BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (MOHSEP) is issuing a series of hurricane-related suggestions and reminders prior to the start of hurricane season.

With the formal start of the season beginning June 1, MOHSEP’s ‘Red Stick Ready’ initiative is producing a number of videos and literature to help educate locals as they navigate the weeks leading up to the start of the dreaded season.

A new video regarding preparation for potential power outages was issued Friday, May 6 and it can be viewed here.

Some of the suggestions mentioned in the video are listed below:

-Make sure your phone battery is fully charged, and consider purchasing a portable charger.

-Fill up your vehicle’s gas tank

-Keep cash on hand as ATMs and card readers may be down

-During an outage, keep refrigerators and freezers closed

-Check on neighbors who may need assistance

-Never use a generator indoors or in an attached garage

-Don’t connect your generator directly to your home’s wiring

-Call 311 to report downed trees, wires, and poles

Click here for more hurricane-preparation/storm safety tips from Red Stick Ready.