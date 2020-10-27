VIDEO FORECAST — Zeta now in the Gulf. Landfall expected late Wednesday. Widespread power outages likely.

Noon Update — Tropical Storm #Zeta is now in the Gulf of Mexico — Slightly weaker at the 10AM advisory with max winds of 65mph.

Likely to begin re-intensifying into a hurricane later today as it moves away from the Yucatan Peninsula.

Hurricane Warnings, Storm Surge Warnings, and Tropical Storm Warnings issued for the Gulf Coast.

We all have storm fatigue, meteorologists included. Make sure you’re not caught off guard with this storm. Preparations need to be completed today.

﻿

Landfall expected late tomorrow afternoon/evening into the early overnight. It will be moving quick, which should keep rainfall amounts between 3-5″ with localized higher amounts. Primary threat will be damaging winds.

Landfall expected in extreme southeast Louisiana late Wednesday-Wednesday night as a quick moving Category 1 hurricane.

Widespread power outages likely along track. Surge, wind, and localized heavy rainfall risks. Fortunately, quick pace of system will limit duration & lower magnitude of rain impacts.

Keep in mind, this forecast will be fine tuned as we get closer to landfall late Wednesday. Average error in projected landfall 1 1/2 days from landfall is about 30-50 miles.

A Storm Surge Warning has been issued from Intracoastal City, Louisiana, to Navarre, Florida, including Lake Borgne, Lake Pontchartrain, Vermilion Bay, Pensacola Bay, and Mobile Bay.



A Hurricane Warning has been issued from Morgan City, Louisiana, to the Mississippi/Alabama border, including Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and metropolitan New Orleans.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued from the Mississippi/Alabama border to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line, Florida.

