VIDEO FORECAST — Zeta now in the Gulf. Landfall expected late Wednesday. Widespread power outages likely.

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Noon Update — Tropical Storm #Zeta is now in the Gulf of Mexico — Slightly weaker at the 10AM advisory with max winds of 65mph.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Capturedwdwa.jpg

Likely to begin re-intensifying into a hurricane later today as it moves away from the Yucatan Peninsula.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Capturewdsds.jpg

Hurricane Warnings, Storm Surge Warnings, and Tropical Storm Warnings issued for the Gulf Coast.
We all have storm fatigue, meteorologists included. Make sure you’re not caught off guard with this storm. Preparations need to be completed today.
﻿

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Capturere.jpg

Landfall expected late tomorrow afternoon/evening into the early overnight. It will be moving quick, which should keep rainfall amounts between 3-5″ with localized higher amounts. Primary threat will be damaging winds.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Captureswdsaa-1.jpg

Landfall expected in extreme southeast Louisiana late Wednesday-Wednesday night as a quick moving Category 1 hurricane.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is wdsad.jpg

Widespread power outages likely along track. Surge, wind, and localized heavy rainfall risks. Fortunately, quick pace of system will limit duration & lower magnitude of rain impacts.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Capturesdsxzas.jpg

Keep in mind, this forecast will be fine tuned as we get closer to landfall late Wednesday. Average error in projected landfall 1 1/2 days from landfall is about 30-50 miles.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is CaptureDSDZX-1.jpg

A Storm Surge Warning has been issued from Intracoastal City, Louisiana, to Navarre, Florida, including Lake Borgne, Lake Pontchartrain, Vermilion Bay, Pensacola Bay, and Mobile Bay.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is CaptureWDWDWD-2.jpg


A Hurricane Warning has been issued from Morgan City, Louisiana, to the Mississippi/Alabama border, including Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and metropolitan New Orleans.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued from the Mississippi/Alabama border to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line, Florida.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

83° / 76°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 83° 76°

Wednesday

80° / 60°
Windy with thunderstorms likely
Windy with thunderstorms likely 90% 80° 60°

Thursday

69° / 54°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 69° 54°

Friday

66° / 56°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 66° 56°

Saturday

70° / 61°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 70° 61°

Sunday

73° / 55°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 73° 55°

Monday

67° / 55°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 67° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
82°

81°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
81°

82°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

80°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

78°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

78°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

78°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

78°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
78°

78°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
78°

78°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
78°

78°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
78°

78°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
78°

78°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
78°

78°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
78°

78°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
78°

78°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
78°

78°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
78°

78°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
78°

78°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
78°

80°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
80°

80°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
80°

80°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
80°

Popular

Latest News

More News