Video Forecast: Watching the Gulf this week

A tropical wave moving through the Gulf of Mexico this week will bring soggy conditions by Thursday

A tropical wave moving through the Gulf of Mexico this week will bring soggy conditions by Thursday.

Right now the wave is located between Cuba and the Bahamas and is given only a 20% chance of development in the next 5 days by the National Hurricane Center. At this point it looks like we will see a large and broad circulation moving to the northwest and staying south of Louisiana Wednesday through Friday.

This system will most likely bring a lot of moisture into the region with high rain chances on Thursday.

Just spotty showers and storms to start the week as the previous waves moves west to Texas. Look for low 90s Monday, except some upper 80s to the southwest where high rain chances are found.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/ Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/ Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season