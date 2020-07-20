Video Forecast: Watching the Gulf this week

Weather

A tropical wave moving through the Gulf of Mexico this week will bring soggy conditions by Thursday

A tropical wave moving through the Gulf of Mexico this week will bring soggy conditions by Thursday.

Right now the wave is located between Cuba and the Bahamas and is given only a 20% chance of development in the next 5 days by the National Hurricane Center. At this point it looks like we will see a large and broad circulation moving to the northwest and staying south of Louisiana Wednesday through Friday.

This system will most likely bring a lot of moisture into the region with high rain chances on Thursday.

Just spotty showers and storms to start the week as the previous waves moves west to Texas. Look for low 90s Monday, except some upper 80s to the southwest where high rain chances are found.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

90° / 80°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 90° 80°

Tuesday

92° / 81°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 92° 81°

Wednesday

89° / 80°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 89° 80°

Thursday

86° / 80°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 86° 80°

Friday

86° / 80°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 86° 80°

Saturday

88° / 79°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 88° 79°

Sunday

89° / 79°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 89° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

88°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
88°

89°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
89°

90°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
90°

89°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

87°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
87°

86°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
86°

86°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
86°

84°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
84°

84°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
84°

84°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

84°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

84°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

83°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

83°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

82°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

82°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

82°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

82°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

83°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
83°

85°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
85°

87°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
87°

89°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

90°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

90°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

