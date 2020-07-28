VIDEO FORECAST — Watch for flash flood potential tonight-Tuesday.

⚠️Heads up!⚠️ Late evening high-res forecast models showcasing flash flood threat developing overnight through tomorrow across south Louisiana. 1-3″ of rainfall likely, with localized higher amounts possible. Be aware of street flooding!

Invest 92L, East of the Lesser Antilles. 80% chance of becoming Tropical Storm #Isaias over the next 3-5 days as it moves west. Worth watching as it moves westbound, but the system has lots of hurdles to overcome.

Monday

79° / 76°
Late night thunderstorms
Late night thunderstorms 40% 79° 76°

Tuesday

85° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 90% 85° 78°

Wednesday

88° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 88° 79°

Thursday

91° / 78°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 91° 78°

Friday

91° / 78°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 91° 78°

Saturday

89° / 79°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 50% 89° 79°

Sunday

86° / 79°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 40% 86° 79°

77°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
77°

77°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
77°

78°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
78°

78°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
78°

81°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
81°

82°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
82°

83°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
83°

83°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
83°

83°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
83°

82°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
82°

82°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
82°

83°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
83°

84°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
84°

84°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
84°

82°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

