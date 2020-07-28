VIDEO FORECAST — Watch for flash flood potential tonight-Tuesday.

⚠️Heads up!⚠️ Late evening high-res forecast models showcasing flash flood threat developing overnight through tomorrow across south Louisiana. 1-3″ of rainfall likely, with localized higher amounts possible. Be aware of street flooding!

Invest 92L, East of the Lesser Antilles. 80% chance of becoming Tropical Storm #Isaias over the next 3-5 days as it moves west. Worth watching as it moves westbound, but the system has lots of hurdles to overcome.

