Video Forecast: Warming trend into the weekend especially at night

One more cool night is on the way before temperatures start to warm up through the rest of the week

One more cool night is on the way before temperatures start to warm up through the rest of the week. We won’t be quite as cold as the last few when we’ve seen the 30s to the north but still mid 40s will be chilly by tomorrow morning.

Look for low to mid 50s on the south shore and even a few upper 40s outside the metro New Orleans area.

The only real change over the next few days will be the high pressure to our north moving east. This will set up just off the east coast through the weekend. That brings an easterly and southeasterly flow over the area. Look for a winds of 10-15 the next couple of days.

That will also bring the humidity levels up but they will still remain in the tolerable range. We could see some higher water levels along the coast but right now it doesn’t look like enough to cause flooding issues.

With the easterly flow a few showers will be possible offshore over the weekend but it doesn’t look like we see anything inland.

Right now the next front doesn’t look like it moves in until late Tuesday or Wednesday, meaning rain chances stay very low until then.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

67° / 57°
Clear
Clear 0% 67° 57°

Thursday

74° / 62°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 74° 62°

Friday

75° / 61°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 75° 61°

Saturday

75° / 61°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 75° 61°

Sunday

76° / 60°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 76° 60°

Monday

74° / 58°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 74° 58°

Tuesday

75° / 64°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 75° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

59°

7 PM
Clear
0%
59°

59°

8 PM
Clear
0%
59°

59°

9 PM
Clear
0%
59°

58°

10 PM
Clear
0%
58°

58°

11 PM
Clear
0%
58°

57°

12 AM
Clear
0%
57°

57°

1 AM
Clear
0%
57°

58°

2 AM
Clear
0%
58°

58°

3 AM
Clear
0%
58°

58°

4 AM
Clear
0%
58°

59°

5 AM
Clear
0%
59°

59°

6 AM
Clear
10%
59°

60°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
60°

65°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
65°

69°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
69°

72°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
72°

73°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

74°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

73°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

73°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

72°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

69°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

67°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

