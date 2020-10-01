VIDEO FORECAST — Warmer today, re-enforcing cold front tonight! Two disturbances in the Caribbean.

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — COME ON DOWN! Cold front #2 on the way! Brief warm up today with highs near average in the low-middle 80s. Much cooler by tomorrow with highs in the low-mid 70s!

National Hurricane Center now monitoring TWO tropical disturbances. One or both of the systems may move into the Gulf of Mexico. NO imminent concern to the northern Gulf Coast.

Disturbance #1 — NHC continues to increase odds of development. High 70% chance of Depression or Tropical Storm #Gamma over the next 3-5 days. Hurricane Hunters scheduled to investigate tomorrow, if necessary. An area of low pressure is likely to form as it moves slowly west-northwestward towards the Yucatan Peninsula this weekend.

The good news? As it stands now, series of cold fronts look to protect Louisiana from this system. A stronger system could be steered NE towards south/central Florida. Weaker system would likely be steered west into the Bay of Campeche. Still worth watching as system slows/stalls near the Yucatan this weekend, but no impacts expected from this system at this time.

Disturbance #2 — Now 20% chance of development over next 3-5 days. Next name would be #Delta. The pattern for this disturbance has more question marks. Pattern looks slightly less “progressive” in 5-7 days, meaning less cold fronts. Worth keeping an eye on this system, but again, no imminent threat to our area.

Stay tuned!