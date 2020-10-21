Video Forecast: Warm temperatures sticking around

If you are looking for another fall cold front anytime soon you are out of luck

If you are looking for another fall cold front anytime soon you are out of luck. We are going to stick with above average temperatures for the next week the way it looks right now.

A strong easterly flow will be set up through Saturday. This will continue to move moisture across the northern Gulf from Florida to Texas. As that happens rain chances will go up for our area starting on Thursday.

Look for some spotty showers Thursday afternoon especially west of New Orleans. Friday looks to be the best chance of rain through the weekend as scattered showers and storms develop during the afternoon.

After temperatures will be staying in the low to mid 80s except cooler during the rain. Overnight lows will also stay mild with upper 60s to low 70s through the weekend.