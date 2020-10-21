VIDEO FORECAST — Warm, late summer-like pattern. Scattered rain Friday. Cold front next week?

VIDEO FORECAST — Warm, late summer-like pattern the next 5-7 days. High temperatures in the low-middle 80s with humidity remaining elevated. Scattered showers & a few thunderstorms Friday. It won’t be a washout, but it’s a good idea to keep the umbrella nearby. We could use the rain!

Weekend isn’t looking shabby, but we will stay warm. Cold front next week? Jury is still out about when, how strong, or if a cold front will make it our way.

Right now, it looks like by late Tuesday-Thursday a sizeable cold front will be nearby. Does it push through or does it stall before reaching us? That remains a question…stay tuned!

In the tropics…Louder for those in the back. The National Hurricane Center is no longer monitoring any areas for tropical development aside from Hurricane #Epsilon.

NO threats to the Gulf of Mexico!

Epsilon is intensifying east of Bermuda. Max winds of 85mph.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

Wednesday

84° / 73°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 84° 73°

Thursday

83° / 73°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 83° 73°

Friday

82° / 71°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 82° 71°

Saturday

83° / 71°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 83° 71°

Sunday

84° / 72°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 84° 72°

Monday

85° / 73°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 85° 73°

Tuesday

83° / 72°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 83° 72°

74°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
74°

76°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
76°

79°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

80°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

82°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

83°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

83°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
83°

83°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

83°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

82°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

80°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

77°

7 PM
Clear
10%
77°

76°

8 PM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

9 PM
Clear
10%
75°

75°

10 PM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
74°

74°

12 AM
Clear
10%
74°

74°

1 AM
Clear
10%
74°

74°

2 AM
Clear
10%
74°

73°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
73°

73°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

74°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

