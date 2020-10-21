VIDEO FORECAST — Warm, late summer-like pattern. Scattered rain Friday. Cold front next week?

VIDEO FORECAST — Warm, late summer-like pattern the next 5-7 days. High temperatures in the low-middle 80s with humidity remaining elevated. Scattered showers & a few thunderstorms Friday. It won’t be a washout, but it’s a good idea to keep the umbrella nearby. We could use the rain!

Weekend isn’t looking shabby, but we will stay warm. Cold front next week? Jury is still out about when, how strong, or if a cold front will make it our way.

Right now, it looks like by late Tuesday-Thursday a sizeable cold front will be nearby. Does it push through or does it stall before reaching us? That remains a question…stay tuned!

In the tropics…Louder for those in the back. The National Hurricane Center is no longer monitoring any areas for tropical development aside from Hurricane #Epsilon.

NO threats to the Gulf of Mexico!

Epsilon is intensifying east of Bermuda. Max winds of 85mph.