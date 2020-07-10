VIDEO FORECAST: Very hot with only spotty rain chances this weekend

Make plans to protect yourself from the heat this weekend and into early next week

Make plans to protect yourself from the heat this weekend and into early next week.

Afternoon temperatures will soar into the mid 90s each afternoon with heat index values warming into the 105-110 range.

Rain chances will be pretty minimal over the next few days with just some spotty daytime heating showers and storms possible. The best chance for that will be in southern Mississippi.

The other rain threat would be with some storm clusters coming around the ridge from the north. There are some indications a few of those could move on Saturday evening.

The forecast model shows the chance of these popping up by mid-afternoon. Even with those storms though temperatures would still warm well into the 90s before those.

High heat looks to continue into early next week.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

95° / 81°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 95° 81°

Saturday

97° / 81°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 97° 81°

Sunday

97° / 81°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 97° 81°

Monday

96° / 81°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 20% 96° 81°

Tuesday

95° / 80°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 20% 95° 80°

Wednesday

93° / 79°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 93° 79°

Thursday

92° / 79°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 92° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

91°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

93°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

93°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
93°

94°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
94°

86°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
86°

90°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
90°

92°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
92°

90°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

87°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
87°

86°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

86°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
86°

85°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
85°

84°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
84°

83°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
83°

83°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

83°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

82°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

82°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

83°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

84°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

87°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

89°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

91°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

92°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

