Video Forecast: Two waves to watch in the Atlantic

There are two waves in the Atlantic with potential for development over the next 5 days

There are two waves in the Atlantic with potential for development over the next 5 days. Both waves will continue to head west through the week. While too early to tell exactly what happens, there is a good chance at least one of these makes it into the Gulf of Mexico.

Have preparations in place now as we head toward the peak of the hurricane season.

Meanwhile for the week we are starting hot and dry. Rain chances will be very spotty Monday and Tuesday at only 20%. Look for highs in the low to mid 90s.

Moisture comes back a bit midweek but most of the week looks dry until a better chance of storms on Friday.

Monday

Mix of sun and clouds 20% 91° 79°

Tuesday

More sun than clouds 20% 91° 77°

Wednesday

Mostly sunny 20% 91° 77°

Thursday

A few thunderstorms possible 50% 87° 76°

Friday

Scattered thunderstorms 40% 87° 76°

Saturday

Scattered thunderstorms 50% 88° 77°

Sunday

Scattered thunderstorms 60% 87° 78°

