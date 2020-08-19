VIDEO FORECAST — Two tropical waves worth closely watching for potential Gulf of Mexico risk.

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Two tropical waves worth closely watching for potential Gulf of Mexico risk early next week.

National Hurricane Center giving a high probability for #Laura & #Marco to form by this weekend. Hurricane Hunters scheduled to begin investigating these systems tomorrow, if necessary.

While future track and strength of these systems remain unclear, both systems look to pose a Gulf of Mexico risk early next week.

Invest 97L could near the southern Gulf of Mexico by Sunday.

The key…

A more organized tropical system within the next 72 hours would appear to have a more poleward/northerly track by Saturday-Sunday into the southern Gulf of Mexico, with a potential track towards the northern Gulf Coast early next week. Steered by the decaying upper-level trough along the northern Gulf Coast.

A weaker system within the next 72 hours would appear to be steered further west/into the Yucatán Peninsula/Bay of Campeche. Weaker system, less likely to feel influence of the upper level trough.

Lots to watch. But, Invest 97L certainly has my attention, as it’s closer to home than Invest 98L in the central Atlantic. Invest 98L could also pose a risk to the Gulf of Mexico next week.

Invest 98L could also near the Gulf of Mexico/Florida Straits by Tuesday. This system will also bear close watching as forecast models additionally show a Gulf of Mexico risk.

Good idea as ever to make sure your hurricane safety kit is stocked up with the essentials, just in case!