VIDEO FORECAST — Two tropical waves likely to become Laura & Marco. Worth closely watching.

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Daily scattered hit/miss thunderstorms on the way.

National Hurricane Center continues to increase odds of development in the tropics. Invest 97L in the Eastern Caribbean and Invest 98L in the Eastern Atlantic both have high chances of development within the next 3-5 days.

No imminent threats locally, but due to the steering pattern in place, both of these tropical waves bear close watching as they move westbound into more favorable conditions in the western Atlantic/Caribbean. Here’s the forecast:

Potential that both could pose a risk to the Gulf of Mexico in the 5-8 day range. High uncertainty on longer term track & strength, as forecast models will struggle with accuracy until anything actually develops.

Wave #1(Invest 97L) in the Eastern Caribbean — Certainly would be keeping a wary eye on Invest 97L as we head towards late week/this weekend. If it survives dry air over the next 3 days, could develop into a tropical storm in the Western Caribbean by late week & near the Gulf of Mexico this upcoming weekend.

These “sleeper” systems always bear closer watching if they find more favorable conditions in the Western Caribbean..

Key with this system looks to be genesis/formation. *IF* it can fend off the dry air the next 2-3 days on it’s approach to the Western Caribbean, I would put the development chances higher than the current 60% from the National Hurricane Center.

IF system does indeed form, a stronger system would tend to be turned more poleward/northward towards the Gulf of Mexico as we head into late weekend. Weaker system/tropical wave may fizzle completely as it heads more westward into the Yucatan Peninsula.

Wave #2(Invest 98L) in the East Atlantic looks to have favorable conditions to develop down the road too. Interests in the Lesser Antilles should monitor. System could near the western Atlantic in 7-8 days from now.

At this point, still a HUGE amount of uncertainty with systems that haven’t yet developed. Simply something to check back in on regularly the next several days, as forecast models will struggle with accuracy until anything actually develops.

Lots of model watching in the days ahead! Would definitely have that hurricane safety kit/supplies stocked up as we head into the peak of the season, just in case.