Video Forecast: Two new tropical systems

The tropics are still active with two system in the Atlantic

The tropics are still active with two system in the Atlantic. First off we have tropical depression 15 which is off the coast of the Carolinas. That is not going to be an issue.

The second wave is currently working through the Caribbean and has a high chance of development over the next five days. While worth watching, this should stay south and move west into central America.

Locally we are going to get into a hot and dry pattern. Expect high pressure to build overhead through Thursday. That means not much rain chance over the next few days and a lot of heat. Look for low to mid 90s for highs Tuesday through Thursday.

Scattered storms will come back Friday through the weekend.

Monday

83° / 79°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 83° 79°

Tuesday

92° / 78°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 92° 78°

Wednesday

93° / 76°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 93° 76°

Thursday

90° / 76°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 90° 76°

Friday

92° / 78°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 92° 78°

Saturday

91° / 79°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 91° 79°

Sunday

90° / 78°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 90° 78°

86°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
86°

85°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
85°

84°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

83°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

82°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

81°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

81°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

81°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

80°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
80°

80°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
80°

83°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
83°

86°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
86°

88°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
88°

89°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

91°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
91°

92°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
92°

91°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

91°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

91°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

90°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

89°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

