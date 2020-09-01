Video Forecast: Two more named storms

Two more named storms have formed. Nana and Omar are out there but none pose a threat to the Gulf or the U.S. These storms set more records as the earliest N and O storms ever.

Otherwise the Gulf should stay quiet over the next week at least so we are looking good at this point.

Locally more hot and dry weather is on the way. High pressure will continue to be parked overhead through Thursday which means rain chances will be basically zero.

After that things start to change a bit for the weekend with slightly lower pressure in the atmosphere. This should lead to afternoon storms in a typical spotty summer fashion.

Better rain chances move in early next week as a stronger trough moves in.

