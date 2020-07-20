VIDEO FORECAST — Tropics starting to buzz. Tropical wave to bring higher rain chances late week.

Meteorologist Scot Pilie says the Atlantic Basin is starting to wake up. Tracking three tropical waves with a chance of tropical development. One tropical wave could bring breezy conditions, higher tides, and increased rain chances late Wednesday-Friday.

One tropical wave over Cuba will be moving into the Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday-Wednesday, which could develop into a Tropical Depression or weak Tropical Storm by Thursday-Friday.

Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to investigate the system Tuesday, if necessary. Likely won’t be necessary until potentially Wednesday. Regardless of any weak development, this tropical wave will bring an uptick in rain chances, breezy conditions, higher tides Wednesday-Friday.

Stay tuned!

