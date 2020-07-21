VIDEO FORECAST — Tropics heating up. Watching several tropical waves.

Meteorologist Scot Pilie says the tropics are starting to buzz. One tropical wave could bring breezy conditions, higher tides, and increased rain chances late Wednesday-Friday.

In the East-Central Atlantic, about 1,000 miles East of the Lesser Antilles, Invest 99L has gotten better organized. Potential to see #Gonzalo develop over the next 48 hours as the system moves west. No imminent threat to any land, but something to watch.

The main tropical wave we’re watching currently over Cuba will be moving into the Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday-Wednesday, which could develop into a Tropical Depression or weak Tropical Storm by Thursday-Friday. National Hurricane Center now gives a 30% chance of development.

Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to investigate the system Tuesday, if necessary. Likely won’t be necessary until potentially Wednesday. Regardless of any weak development, this tropical wave will bring an uptick in rain chances, breezy conditions, higher tides Wednesday-Friday.

