Video Forecast: Tropical weather the next couple of days

Tropical Depression 8 continues to move west through the Gulf of Mexico bringing locally heavy downpours and minor coastal flooding to our area

Tropical Depression 8 continues to move west through the Gulf of Mexico bringing locally heavy downpours and minor coastal flooding to our area.

Rain will not be continual through the day. Instead we will have a steady flow of these showers and downpours with breaks in between. If you are driving watch out for sudden drops in visibility with the heaviest showers.

A Coastal Flood Advisory is also in effect for the threat of minor flooding in low spots. Tide levels 1-2 feet above normal are possible with the onshore flow.

Even after this system moves inland in Texas we will see large amounts of moisture over the area which will keep us in high rain chances through the weekend.