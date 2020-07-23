Video Forecast: Tropical weather the next couple of days

Tropical Depression 8 continues to move west through the Gulf of Mexico bringing locally heavy downpours and minor coastal flooding to our area

Tropical Depression 8 continues to move west through the Gulf of Mexico bringing locally heavy downpours and minor coastal flooding to our area.

Rain will not be continual through the day. Instead we will have a steady flow of these showers and downpours with breaks in between. If you are driving watch out for sudden drops in visibility with the heaviest showers.

A Coastal Flood Advisory is also in effect for the threat of minor flooding in low spots. Tide levels 1-2 feet above normal are possible with the onshore flow.

Even after this system moves inland in Texas we will see large amounts of moisture over the area which will keep us in high rain chances through the weekend.

Thursday

86° / 81°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 86° 81°

Friday

84° / 79°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 84° 79°

Saturday

85° / 79°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 90% 85° 79°

Sunday

84° / 78°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 84° 78°

Monday

83° / 78°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 83° 78°

Tuesday

85° / 79°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 85° 79°

Wednesday

87° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 87° 79°

81°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

83°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

83°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
83°

84°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
84°

84°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
84°

85°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
85°

85°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
85°

86°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
86°

85°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
85°

84°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
84°

84°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
84°

83°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
83°

82°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
82°

82°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

10 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
82°

82°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

82°

12 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
82°

82°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

82°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
82°

82°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

82°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
82°

82°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
82°

82°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
82°

82°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
82°

