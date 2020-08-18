Video Forecast: Tropical waves and summer heat

A hot afternoon on the way for your Tuesday

A hot afternoon on the way for your Tuesday. We continue to watch two tropical waves moving through the Atlantic. These waves have the potential to develop into the next depression or storm over the next few days.

Right now there is no immediate threat to the Gulf. However it looks like at least one if not both of these could make their way into the Gulf of Mexico over the next week.

It’s way too early to tell what could develop and where. However it is important to note we are heading into the peak of the hurricane season, and you need to have your plans in place should a storm come this way.

Meanwhile for your Tuesday another hot day with a lot of sun. We are looking at just spotty storms this afternoon with a little better chance along the coast.

Look for more storms to develop over the next few days as temperatures reach the low 90s

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

92° / 76°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 92° 76°

Wednesday

91° / 74°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 91° 74°

Thursday

88° / 74°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 88° 74°

Friday

87° / 75°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 87° 75°

Saturday

88° / 76°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 30% 88° 76°

Sunday

87° / 78°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 87° 78°

Monday

87° / 79°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 87° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

91°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

90°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

91°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

90°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

91°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

90°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
90°

87°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

85°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
85°

83°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
83°

82°

10 PM
Clear
20%
82°

81°

11 PM
Clear
10%
81°

80°

12 AM
Clear
10%
80°

80°

1 AM
Clear
10%
80°

79°

2 AM
Clear
10%
79°

79°

3 AM
Clear
10%
79°

79°

4 AM
Clear
10%
79°

78°

5 AM
Clear
20%
78°

78°

6 AM
Clear
20%
78°

78°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
78°

82°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
82°

85°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
85°

88°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
88°

90°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
90°

90°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

