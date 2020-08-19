Video Forecast: Tropical waves and spotty storms

Weather

We are watching two tropical waves that have a high chance of development in the next few days

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We are watching two tropical waves that have a high chance of development in the next few days. It is still way too early to tell where they will go but there is a chance one or both end up in the Gulf of Mexico.

This is not a time to be alarmed but is a time to be prepared as we head to the peak of the hurricane season. It is still very early and there is a lot of uncertainty on the eventual track and intensity of these systems.

In the meantime it’s going to be a typical mid to late summer day. Look for spotty showers and storms this afternoon with a chance around 40%. Thursday be similar with spotty storms in the afternoon. Friday is looking dry overall.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

Weather Video

Wednesday 8-19 morning weather

All eyes on two tropical waves in the Atlantic.

Tuesday 8-18 weather update 11 AM

Tuesday morning weather 8-18-20

Double Trouble in the Atlantic? Laura and Marco could form in the Atlantic.

Monday 8-17 midday update

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

90° / 76°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 90° 76°

Thursday

88° / 75°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 60% 88° 75°

Friday

88° / 76°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 88° 76°

Saturday

89° / 78°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 89° 78°

Sunday

87° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 87° 79°

Monday

85° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 85° 79°

Tuesday

87° / 80°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 87° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

86°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
86°

88°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
88°

88°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
88°

89°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
89°

90°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
90°

90°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
90°

87°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
87°

86°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

85°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
85°

84°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
84°

83°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

80°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

79°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

Popular

Latest News

More News