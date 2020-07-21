Video Forecast: Tropical wave to bring rain by Thursday

Weather

The tropical wave near Cuba now as a slightly better chance of organization with it from the National Hurricane Center at 40% over the next 5 days

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The tropical wave near Cuba now as a slightly better chance of organization with it from the National Hurricane Center at 40% over the next 5 days. Keep in mind that just means a closed low so a depression would be included in that chance. Right now that seems like the most likely outcome if a system does develop.

Regardless of what forms the impact to our area will still be in the form of rain on Thursday into Friday.

Look for just spotty rain chances until that point through the morning and afternoon with low 90s.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

Weather Video

Tuesday morning weather update 7-21-20

Watching a few tropical waves. Higher rain chances Thursday-Friday.

Tropics starting to buzz! Higher rain chances late week.

Monday 7-20 Tropical Update

Weather and Science for Kids: Derecho

Monday 7-20 morning weather update

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

91° / 80°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 91° 80°

Wednesday

90° / 82°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 90° 82°

Thursday

86° / 80°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 90% 86° 80°

Friday

85° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 85° 79°

Saturday

86° / 79°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 86° 79°

Sunday

88° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 88° 79°

Monday

87° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 87° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
84°

86°

9 AM
Sunny
20%
86°

87°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

88°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
88°

88°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
88°

89°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
89°

89°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
89°

90°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
90°

89°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
89°

89°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

88°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

87°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
87°

85°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

84°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
84°

84°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
84°

84°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
84°

83°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
83°

82°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
82°

82°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
82°

82°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
82°

81°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
81°

81°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
81°

81°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
81°

82°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
82°

Popular

Latest News

More News