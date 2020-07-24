VIDEO FORECAST — Tropical Storm Hanna forms, heading to Texas. Heavy rain threat locally Friday-Tuesday.

JUST IN — TROPICAL STORM #HANNA — has formed in the Gulf of Mexico. The earliest date for the 8th named storm in history. We typically don’t see the 8th named storm until late September.

Gradual intensification of Hanna likely until landfall in south Texas on Saturday. Localized heavy rainfall will be the concern in southeast Louisiana Friday-Tuesday as deep tropical moisture gets stuck in place.

Tropical Storm Warnings issued from Port Mansfield to San Luis Pass, Texas. Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to depart to investigate at 6PM to see if Hanna has formed.

Latest projected path now brings the system to 65mph at landfall near Corpus Christi Saturday evening. Potential for the system to get slightly stronger to a hurricane status, given warm water temps and favorable environment.

Even with Tropical Depression #Eight heading towards Texas, deep tropical moisture will still be present across south Louisiana tonight through next Tuesday-Wednesday, primarily south of I-10/12.

Pay attention the next 3-4 days! It won’t rain all day, every day…but I have increased rainfall potential across south Louisiana with 2-4″ of rainfall likely and localized 6-8″ amounts possible.

Hopefully the rain comes in waves, which would reduce any big issues. However, intermittent rounds of localized heavy rainfall likely through Tuesday, which could lead to street flooding in spots. Stay tuned!

