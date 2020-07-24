VIDEO FORECAST — Tropical Storm Hanna forms, heading to Texas. Heavy rain threat locally Friday-Tuesday.

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JUST IN — TROPICAL STORM #HANNA — has formed in the Gulf of Mexico. The earliest date for the 8th named storm in history. We typically don’t see the 8th named storm until late September.

Gradual intensification of Hanna likely until landfall in south Texas on Saturday. Localized heavy rainfall will be the concern in southeast Louisiana Friday-Tuesday as deep tropical moisture gets stuck in place.

Tropical Storm Warnings issued from Port Mansfield to San Luis Pass, Texas. Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to depart to investigate at 6PM to see if Hanna has formed.

Latest projected path now brings the system to 65mph at landfall near Corpus Christi Saturday evening. Potential for the system to get slightly stronger to a hurricane status, given warm water temps and favorable environment.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Capturedfwf.jpg

Even with Tropical Depression #Eight heading towards Texas, deep tropical moisture will still be present across south Louisiana tonight through next Tuesday-Wednesday, primarily south of I-10/12.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is CaptureWDWD-1.jpg

Pay attention the next 3-4 days! It won’t rain all day, every day…but I have increased rainfall potential across south Louisiana with 2-4″ of rainfall likely and localized 6-8″ amounts possible.

Hopefully the rain comes in waves, which would reduce any big issues. However, intermittent rounds of localized heavy rainfall likely through Tuesday, which could lead to street flooding in spots. Stay tuned!

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

84° / 80°
Thunderstorms developing late
Thunderstorms developing late 60% 84° 80°

Friday

85° / 79°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 90% 85° 79°

Saturday

84° / 79°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 84° 79°

Sunday

84° / 77°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 84° 77°

Monday

84° / 78°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 84° 78°

Tuesday

85° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 85° 79°

Wednesday

87° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 87° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
81°

82°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
82°

82°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
82°

82°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
82°

82°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
82°

81°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
81°

81°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
81°

82°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
82°

83°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
83°

84°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
84°

83°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
83°

84°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
84°

82°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
82°

82°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
82°

82°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
82°

83°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
83°

83°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
83°

83°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
83°

82°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
82°

81°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
81°

